'Sorry Babu' Viral Posters Across Noida, More Than Just a Prank?

Noida: Sorry Babu posters on streets all across Noida are grabbing the eyeballs of onlookers and netizens, creating a buzz in the city. Noida authority has taken cognisance of these viral Sorry Babu posters, launching an investigation.

Sorry babu, a term coined on social media used for expressing love and affection for near and dear ones, is now making headlines.

These sorry Babu posters pasted on electric poles, shops, and building walls raise many questions in the minds of onlookers: Is this just a silly prank or something more than that?

Sorry Babu posters were also seen at Noida Sector-37 Botanical Garden, which caught local authorities attention. Noida police are now trying to solve the mystery with the help of CCTV footage.

Viral Sorry Babu Posters were also spotted in Ganganagar and Meerut. Meerut police are also investigating this matter.

Sorry Babu Viral Posters in Noida

Netizens React to Sorry Babu Viral Posters

While Noida police and administration authority is busy figuring out the culprit behind these viral Sorry Babu posters, netizens are taking a witty jibe at the present senario. One user said, “I guess it's craylyfrohit a youtuber”, another viewer wrote, “An unknown lunatic ran away after pasting the posters of "SORRY BABU.”