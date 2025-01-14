Search icon
  • Steve Jobs’ Fascination With Mahakumbh: A Desire Fulfilled Years Later By His Wife 'Kamala'

Published 10:01 IST, January 14th 2025

Steve Jobs’ Fascination With Mahakumbh: A Desire Fulfilled Years Later By His Wife 'Kamala'

Laurene, who has been given the Hindu name "Kamala" by her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, arrived in Prayagraj with a 40-member team.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Laurene Powell Jobs visits Mahakumbh 2025 | Image: X

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, has attracted a notable attendee this year, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Her visit fulfils a long-held wish of Steve Jobs, who once expressed his fascination with the spiritual event to his friend, Tim Brown.

Laurene, who has been given the Hindu name "Kamala" by her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, arrived in Prayagraj with a 40-member team. She has been participating in various spiritual practices, including meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama. Kamala's visit to Mahakumbh signifies her deep respect for Indian traditions and her ongoing spiritual journey.

In 2021, the sale of Steve Jobs' handwritten letter expressing his desire to attend the Mahakumbh for Rs. 2.2 crore revealed his unfulfilled wish. Laurene's participation in the Mahakumbh is not just a personal fulfilment but also a tribute to her late husband's spiritual curiosity.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is a grand celebration of India's spiritual heritage, drawing millions of devotees from around the world. Laurene's presence here, taking part in the sacred rituals and holy dips, conveys the universal appeal of this ancient tradition. 

As Laurene continues her spiritual journey at the Mahakumbh, she carries forward Steve Jobs' legacy in a unique and spiritual way. 

Updated 10:01 IST, January 14th 2025

Maha Kumbh

