Steve Jobs Widow Laurene Powell to Observe Kalpavas at Maha Kumbh

Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to spend 17 days at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the biggest and holiest gatherings in Hinduism, happens every 12 years. The next one starts on January 13, 2025, and will draw millions of devotees, including VIPs, VVIPs, millionaires, saints, and seers, to the banks of the Sangam.

Reports suggest that Laurene will also participate in the traditional practice of ‘Kalpavas’ during the event.

Kalpavas is an ancient Hindu tradition where devotees, called Kalpvasis, live a simple life for a month, from Paush Purnima to Maghi Purnima. They take daily baths in the Ganga, attend spiritual discourses by saints, and join devotional songs and prayers.