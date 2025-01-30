Search icon
Published 16:57 IST, January 30th 2025

'Take as Much as You Count in 15 Minutes': Chinese Crane Company Serves Rs 70 Cr Bonus on Table For Employees | Viral Video

A Chinese crane company offered its employees $11 million, approximately Rs 70 crore, in year-end bonuses. Stacks of money spread across a massive table.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chinese company offers bonuses to its employee one interesting condition | Image: X

Viral News: A Chinese crane company offered its employees $11 million, approximately Rs 70 crore, in year-end bonuses. 

But there was one condition: ‘You take home as much as you can count’

According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, the cash was put on the table, and the employees had 15 minutes to maximize their year-end bonus. 

Chinese Company Hands Out Cash To Employees | WATCH 

In the video, it can be seen that employees are grabbing as much as possible from the stacks of money spread across a massive table. 

According to reports, one employee reportedly collected 100,000 yuan, approximately Rs 12.07 lakh, in the allotted time.

This payment is part of 100 million yuan (BD5 million) in year-end employee bonuses.

Netizens React 

Social media users appreciated the step taken by the owner of the company. 

“Loved this method. Appreciate the owner's perspective,” a user wrote. 

Another user wrote, “China can do anything”.

The side note on the video read, “Henan company is giving out millions for its year-end bonus. Employees can bring home as much cash as they can count.”

One user mentioned that Chinese prosperity lies in sharing. 

“Chinese prosperity is all about sharing the cake to all. Led by Mr and Mrs Xi,” another user mentioned. 

Henan Mining Crane Co was also in the news in 2023. In a similar step, the company distributed a significant amount of cash to its employees during its annual dinner, reinforcing its reputation for rewarding workers.
 

Updated 16:57 IST, January 30th 2025

