  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Tea Vendor Washes Container in Train Toilet, Viral Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH

Published 14:30 IST, January 25th 2025

Tea Vendor Washes Container in Train Toilet, Viral Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH

A video capturing a tea vendor washing a container with a jet spray inside a train’s toilet has left the internet furious.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tea Vendor Washes Container in Train Toilet, Viral Video Sparks Outrage | Image: Instagram

Viral News: A video capturing a tea vendor washing a container with a jet spray inside a train’s toilet has left the internet furious. The clip, posted on Instagram by a content creator, has raised serious hygiene concerns among netizens.

In the video, the vendor is seen placing his container on an Indian-style toilet before using the jet spray to clean it. The video was shared with the caption, “Train ki chai,” sparking shock and disgust across social media. Many users have tagged Indian Railways, demanding action.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 
 

Netizens React:

“Is this some kind of joke?” a user asked in dismay.

Another person expressed disbelief, commenting, “I mean, come on! You can’t even trust and drink tea from a vendor anymore.”

“This is why I avoid train food. It’s not just about taste; it’s about hygiene too!” a third user added.

“People need to have some fear of God,” remarked another.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for the railway authorities,” wrote one user, highlighting the urgent need for improved hygiene practices.

 

Updated 14:30 IST, January 25th 2025

