Download the all-new Republic app:
  • ‘Too Shy to Say Excuse Me’: Penguin Waits for Couple to Move from Antarctic Path, Wins Hearts Online

Published 11:07 IST, December 21st 2024

‘Too Shy to Say Excuse Me’: Penguin Waits for Couple to Move from Antarctic Path, Wins Hearts Online

A viral video of a penguin politely waiting for a couple to move on an Antarctic trail has captured 96 million views.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The video was shot at Antarctic Peninsula | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: In a heartwarming moment that has captured the internet’s attention, a curious penguin from Antarctica was spotted waiting patiently for a couple to move from its path.

The video, shared by Instagram user Ciera Ybarra, shows a heartwarming moment on the "penguin highway" a well-trodden path used by Antarctica's resident penguins. In the video, one penguin, seemingly “too shy to say excuse me,” patiently waits for a couple to step aside on the snowy trail. With a mix of politeness, the little creature pauses for a moment before waddling forward as the couple moves out of its way.

Watch the video:

Ybarra humorously captioned the video, “When you’re too nervous to say excuse me and there is traffic on the penguin highway. Captured on the Antarctic Peninsula.”

Ybarra further explained that while the red flag in the video marks a human-created trail to keep visitors away from penguin nesting areas, the penguins often opt for the path of least resistance. “Penguins like the easiest route to travel, so a few of them found their way onto the human trail,” she said.

The video amassed over 96 million views and garnered more than a million likes. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and words of admiration for the charming creature.

“Wow! Love this! That’s so interesting he knew to wait & when to go,” one user commented, capturing the sentiments of many. Another joked, “His parents raised him right.”

One more user wrote, “They are always wearing a tuxedo, and you expected them not to be polite?” — a sentiment that resonated with many viewers, who couldn't help but smile at the penguin's gentlemanly behavior.

The viral video has now become a symbol of how the animal kingdom, even in the harshest environments, can teach us lessons in patience, politeness, and shared respect for each other's space. As the penguin continues its journey on the Antarctic Peninsula, it has reminded the world that sometimes, the quietest moments can make the biggest impact.

 

