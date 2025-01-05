Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal | WATCH

Viral Video: A chilling video has surfaced on social media that shows a bunch of tourists stuck in the frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

The viral video shared on the social media platform Instagram shows four tourists stuck beneath the frozen ice in Sela Lake asking for help. Social media posts with videos also come with a caption that explains the entire horrifying incident.

“The beauty of a frozen lake can be mesmerizing, but it hides dangers beneath the surface. Just recently, I witnessed a few people venture out onto Sela Lake, and the ice began to crack beneath their feet! I rushed to help those who fell through, and thankfully we managed to pull them out safely. This experience reminded me how quickly things can turn dangerous. People were resisting to help them, but once I went them to help other people courageously came forward to throw, all I learned from today is good things start from you !”

In the viral video, tourists stuck in the ice lake can be seen rescued by the fellow tourists. Fellow tourists rescued them with the help of bamboo sticks, pulling them out one by one.

Tourists stuck in the ice lake can be seen crawling out on the surface of the frozen lake.

The video also shares the warning how important it is to remain vigilant while walking on the ice, “ Please remember: The ice may look solid, but it can be unpredictable. Stay safe and enjoy the beauty from a distance! Your safety is more important than any photo op.”.

Netizens React to Viral Video

As video of tourist rescued from the frozen lake gain traction online, netizens started sharing their views on the same. One viewer wrote, “Don't know what people have started taking such risks? Seeing such videos nowadays so much.”

Another user says, “Sorry to say but such people deserve this... If you will do anything against the notice board and nature you will get same treat... Now people let them enjoy this ice bath.”

One more user comments, “Just recently i visited sela lake with my siblings. We saw many tourist stomping on the ice while laughing, some of them even tried to walk near the thin layering of ice. We knew that some accidents will occur sooner or later and look it happened. As a tourist we should be careful and respect the place we are visiting.”