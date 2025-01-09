Tractor Overturns While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Driver Crushed Underneath | VIDEO

Bulandshahr: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows two individuals performing dangerous stunt on their tractors in UP's Bulandshahr.

A video has gone viral on social media that captures how badly two men are pulling each others tractors while spectators gathered around having fun. The stunt soon turned into nightmare when one of the two tractor drivers lost his live as his tractor overturned crushing him underneath.

Police however claims that villagers cremated man without informing the police. The cops only came to know about the incident when the video went viral on social media on January 8.