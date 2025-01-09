Search icon
  • Tractor Overturns While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Driver Crushed Underneath | VIDEO

Published 19:53 IST, January 9th 2025

Tractor Overturns While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Driver Crushed Underneath | VIDEO

A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows two individuals performing dangerous stunt on their tractors in UP's Bulandshahr.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bulandshahr Tractor Stunt Viral | Image: X

Bulandshahr: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows two individuals performing dangerous stunt on their tractors in UP's Bulandshahr. 

A video has gone viral on social media that captures how badly two men are pulling each others tractors while spectators gathered around having fun. The stunt soon turned into nightmare when one of the two tractor drivers lost his live as his tractor overturned crushing him underneath.  

Police however claims that villagers cremated man without informing the police. The cops only came to know about the incident when the video went viral on social media on January 8.

The police have launched a probe in this matter.

Updated 19:54 IST, January 9th 2025

