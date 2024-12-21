UK Man Leaves Haircut Halfway to Help Cop Under Attack | WATCH

London: A video is going viral on social media that showcases a UK man who leaves his haircut midway to save a cop from an attacker on the other side of the road.

The shared by @UKCopHumour on social media X is now being appreciated widely. The video also comes with an interesting caption that reads, “Not all heroes wear capes... but this one does! Can we take a moment to applaud this fella, mid-haircut - but dashing out to aid a copper with a violent criminal? Not enough people like you around!”

The viral video shows how a young lad getting a haircut on a busy day jumps off his seat and runs to save a cops life who was attacked by a roadside criminal.

UK Man Viral Video

Netizens React to Viral Video

As video gains traction online many users came forward to appreciate man's effort. One user wrote, “Absolutely! Let's take a moment to give credit where it’s due. This fella, mid-haircut, dashing out to lend a hand to a copper dealing with a violent criminal – now that's proper heroism. It’s not every day you see someone put themselves in harm’s way like that, especially when they’re in the middle of something as mundane as a trim! It’s people like this who really show what it means to step up when it counts. Fair play to you, mate!”

Another user says, “I hope that guy got his haircut for free.” One more viewer says, “What a brave young man. 10/10... and the others just stand by looking on.”