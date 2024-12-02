Search icon
Published 07:53 IST, December 2nd 2024

VIDEO: Influencer Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Varanasi Temple, Sparks Outrage

An influencer celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake inside Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple.

Reported by: Digital Desk
VIDEO: Influencer Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Varanasi Temple, Sparks Outrage | Image: X

Varanasi: An influencer celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake inside Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple. The video of her celebration went viral and sparked outrage among devotees and religious leaders.

The reel shows model Mamta Rai entering the temple and performing rituals, after which she cuts the cake and offers a slice to the deity. Several devotees have criticized the act. However, the temple's mahant (chief priest), Naveen Giri, responded to the backlash and said offering cake to the deity is not a new practice.

According to reports, he said, “She told us that she wanted to offer cake to the deity. It was nothing new, as people do offer cake here at the temple. Like everyone, she also cut her cake here and offered it."

He added, “In the video, she presented it as though she celebrated her birthday inside the temple. The temple management wasn't aware of it. This single incident was then blown out of proportion.”

The priest also mentioned that the temple management has decided to ban the practice of cutting and offering cakes inside the temple.

A religious body in Varanasi, the 'Kashi Vidwat Parishad,' has condemned the act and plans to send a legal notice to the influencer.

According to Ram Narayan Dwivedi, General Secretary of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, cutting cake is not a part of traditional Vedic practices. “One should seek blessings from the almighty on their birthday. Blowing candles and cutting a cake inside temples, like in the video, is not okay. We will approach the Chief Minister to make sure such practices stop".

Updated 07:53 IST, December 2nd 2024

