  • 'Adventure Gone Wrong': Camper Finds Two Lions Outside His Tent in Forest | VIDEO

Updated 14:55 IST, February 14th 2025

'Adventure Gone Wrong': Camper Finds Two Lions Outside His Tent in Forest | VIDEO

A video of a camper who experienced the fear of a lifetime when he awoke to find two lions circling his tent in a remote forest goes viral.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lion in forest camp, viral video | Image: X

Viral News: A video of a camper who experienced the fear of a lifetime when he awoke to find two lions circling his tent in a remote forest is going viral. This terrifying episode has since become a viral sensation, as adventure goes wrong.

The camper who went to the forest for an adventure ended up with lions around his camp, but he was safe inside. The video shared by manav.brijwaasi on the social media platform Instagram is now going viral with 18,434 likes and views so far.

Lion in Forest Camp Viral Video 

The entire one-minute video sends chills through the spine. Thankfully, the lions eventually lost interest and moved on without causing any harm. The camper's quick thinking and calmness likely played a role in avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

 

 

