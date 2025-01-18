Search icon
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Viral Video: Jharkhand Rider's Reckless Stunt on Railway Track Puts Three Lives at Risk

Published 16:11 IST, January 18th 2025

In a viral video from Jharkhand, a bike rider dangerously drives on a railway bridge with a child sitting between them, recording the reckless stunt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral Video: Jharkhand Rider's Reckless Stunt on Railway Track | Image: X

Ranchi: In a viral video, a bike rider is seen dangerously riding on a railway track built on a bridge in Jharkhand. To make matters worse, a child is sitting between the rider and the passenger, recording the stunt. This reckless act poses a grave risk of a serious accident involving all three.

In a reckless attempt for social media attention, a man from Jharkhand with user name (ll_ravi_thakur_ll76) posted a video of himself riding a motorcycle on a railway bridge over a river.

The video was reshared on X by an user Ghar Ke kalesh (gharkekalesh), which captioned as ‘A Guy riding a motorcycle on a railway bridge over a river while making a reel, endangering not only their own life but also the lives of two others. The video appears to be from Jharkhand’

Public reaction to the Reel Madness

One user shared this video requesting the RPF India to take necessary action.

An x user writes, 'Why play with life so much?', other person writes 'Brother, if we don't do all this, then where will we get content from?'

The viral video, uploaded on X on January 17, showing the dangerous stunt, has recieved more than 25,000 views.

 

 

