Viral Video: Man Hangs On Car Bonnet as His Wife Sits In Car With Lover

Viral News: A bizarre video has surfaced on social media captures man hanging on car bonnet dragged for kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The viral video shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh on Social media X shared an interesting video that comes with a caption saying, “Man Dragged for Kilometres on Car Bonnet after a Minor Dispute in Moradabad UP.”

The man, identified as Mohd Samir, was seen hanging onto the car's bonnet while his wife, Noor Afsha, sat inside the vehicle with her alleged lover, Nazrul Hasan.

The incident unfolded on the busy Moradabad-Agra state highway, where Samir confronted his wife and her lover. Instead of stopping, Hasan accelerated the car, forcing Samir to cling onto the bonnet for nearly a kilometer.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The video, which has been widely circulated, shows the car speeding through traffic with Samir desperately holding on.

According to eyewitnesses the car was eventually intercepted by another vehicle, forcing Hasan to stop. A heated verbal and physical fight, drawing a crowd and causing a traffic jam.