WATCH: Rajasthan Man Covers His Car with Coins, Internet Calls It ‘Paise Waali Gaadi'

Viral News: A Rajasthan -based man’s car has caught the internet’s attention for being entirely decorated with 1-rupee coins.

In the viral clip, every part of the car—from the front to the back, including the windows and mirrors—is completely covered with coins.

The video has amassed over 5 million views on Instagram.

Titled “Paise Waali Car,” the clip does not reveal any information about the vehicle’s owner. However, the car’s number plate indicates that it is registered in Rajasthan.

Netizens React

Social media was flooded with hilarious comments.

One user jokingly wrote, “Chillar car.”

Another commented, “Keep out of reach of children.”