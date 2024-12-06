Viral Video Shows Giant Python in Floodwater After ‘Eating Dog’ Amid Thailand Floods

Viral Video: Monsoon rains in Malaysia and southern Thailand have triggered floods, displacing thousands and claiming dozens of lives.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reports that at least 25 people have died due to flood-related incidents, while more than 300,000 households have been severely impacted.

Amid the heart-wrenching scenes of rescue and evacuation efforts, one particular video has stunned social media users. The video shows a massive python floating in the floodwaters, allegedly after consuming a dog.

The video, filmed in Pattani province on December 1, shows the massive snake with a bulging stomach drifting along a submerged road. Shared by the X handle @AMAZINGNATURE, the clip was captioned, “This giant snake, probably a Reticulated Python, was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand.”

Watch:

With nearly two million views, the video has gone viral. A user wrote, “Just removed Thailand from my bucket list.” Another user commented, “It’s a reticulated python belly up, which means it’s either dead or in deep distress. Poor thing.”