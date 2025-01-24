Search icon
  Viral Video Shows Monalisa Returning Home After Harassment at Maha Kumbh Mela

Published 07:14 IST, January 24th 2025

Viral Video Shows Monalisa Returning Home After Harassment at Maha Kumbh Mela

Viral sensation Mahakumbh's Monalisa is now back home; a video has surfaced on social media where she shared her ordeal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Monalisa viral video | Image: X/viral

Mahakumbh Nagar: Monalisa Bhonsle, the garland and beads seller from Indore who became an overnight sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is now back home due to harassment she faced from the crowd.  

A viral video has surfaced on social media where Monalisa herself confesses the trauma she faced at Mahakumbh: “For my family and my safety, I have to go back to Indore; if possible, we will meet again in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh by the next Sahi Snan. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and love”.

Monalisa Viral Video  

The Rise to Fame
Mona Lisa Bhonsle was just another vendor at the grand religious gathering, selling malas and rudraksha, when she was captured by a content creator. Her looks enchanted the internet, making her a star overnight. Unfortunately, this sudden fame brought swarms of people demanding selfies and disrupting her modest business.

Harassment and Distress
Several videos surfaced showing Mona Lisa being mobbed by groups of men while she tried to sell her wares. The overwhelming attention forced her to cover her face with a scarf and seek help from family members who shielded her from the crowd. Her father decided it was best for her safety and mental peace to leave the mahakumbh mela and return to Indore.

Viral Girl Monalisa

The viral garland seller expressed her gratitude and sorrow in a video message posted online. "I have to go back to Indore for my family's and my own safety," she said. Monalisa also mentioned that she hopes to return for the next Maha Kumbh.

Social Media Reactions
The internet has reacted strongly to her ordeal, with many condemning the behaviour of the onlookers. One user wrote, “We are sorry that because of some bad people you had to go home.” Another user says, “Come back soon.” One more user says, “She should charge Rs. 1000 for each selfie. Put a notice that she would sue anyone who uses her picture without her consent.”

Monalisa Bhosle, originally from Maheshwar near Indore, Madhya Pradesh , captured netizens attention with her looks and appearance. Videos of her confidently interacting with visitors and selling garlands went viral, earning her the nickname "Mahakumbh ki Monalisa." 

 

Updated 07:14 IST, January 24th 2025

Viral Maha Kumbh

