Viral Video Shows Mumbai Locals Honk In Synchrony To Ring In New Year 2025

Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station welcomed the New Year in a unique way. As the clock struck midnight, Mumbaikars experienced a synchronized symphony of train horns bidding farewell to 2024 and ushering in 2025.

A video capturing the spectacle of multiple trains at the railway station simultaneously honking at midnight quickly went viral on social media.

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the video on X, writing, "Greetings to all for the new year. Happy 2025!"

In the video, as the clock ticked from 11:59 to 00:00, all the trains at the yard began honking together, creating a harmonious sound akin to a symphony.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Passengers and railway staff recorded the unique New Year’s Eve tradition, sharing it on social media while clapping and celebrating the arrival of the new year.

According to reports, railway officials have organized this synchronized honking event for several years, delighting rail enthusiasts and the general public.