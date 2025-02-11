Luxury Over Law? Surat’s Rich School Kids Under Radar Over Traffic Rules Violations | VIDEO

Surat/Viral Video: A video from Gujarat's Surat that has gone viral across social media shows as many as 35 students from a prestigious school caught performing dangerous stunts and bursting firecrackers in a convoy of high-end luxury cars. The incident, which took place on February 7, 2025, was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The students, all dressed up for their farewell function, were seen driving luxury cars and performing stunts on Dandi Road. The video, set to a Bollywood song, showed the students engaging in reckless driving behaviour, which led to the matter being reported to the police station.

Following the viral video, the Surat police detained 12 cars and initiated proceedings against the students and their parents for multiple traffic rule violations. The police are also in the process of seizing the remaining cars involved in the reckless driving and traffic violation.

The school official, on the other hand, said that the school does not endorse any such activities and had advised parents and students not to arrive in personal vehicles. Despite this, the students went ahead with their plans, leading to this ruckus.

