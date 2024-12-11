Wife Hangs on Pickup Truck to Catch Husband Cheating on Her, Video Goes Viral

Viral News: The Viral video is not a scene from a James Bond movie, it's a wife who is running after her husband, who is cheating on her.

The video is said to be from Brazil, where a doctor wife named Dayana Segtowich was caught on camera hanging on to a pickup truck to catch her husband sitting inside.

The furious woman can be seen standing on a footrest of a black pickup truck banging on the side window, whereas the truck is running as fast as it gets far from stopping.

The entire video caught on camera is now going viral on social media. Dayana Segtowich, who is a fitness enthusiast and has an Instagram page, addressed the incident on Sunday for the first time by posting a picture of herself in her workout gear for her tens of thousands of followers on Instagram.

