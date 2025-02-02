Viral Video: Woman Hit by Scooter Rider Left Unattended, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: An accident video caught on CCTV has left netizens outraged. The footage shows a woman riding a scooter hitting a pedestrian, who fell hard onto the ground following the impact. Instead of stopping to assist, the scooter rider sped off, leaving the pedestrian unattended.

The viral video is said to be from Indonesia, where a woman was hit badly by a scooter rider.

The viral video shared by Gharke kalesh viral on social media comes with a caption that says, “A Lady Ran away after hitting a Pedestrian with Scooter, Indonesia”

The accident video quickly went viral and has sparked widespread concern and debate among viewers. Many users flooded the comments section, expressing outrage and seeking updates on the condition of the pedestrian. "Could anyone give an update on her? Did they find her?" one user asked, reflecting public interest in ensuring the pedestrian received help.

Watch Viral Video Here

Netizens React to Viral Video

However, not all comments held the same view. Some debated who was at fault. One user wrote, "Why was she walking in the middle of the road? Her fault." On the contrary, many strongly criticised the scooter rider for her actions, insisting that it was her responsibility to stop and provide assistance after the accident.

This is not the only incident; several other incidents from the past went unnoticed on social media.