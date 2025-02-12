Want to Hire New Employees? Offer Them Free Drinks and Hangover Leave Like THIS Company

While there is an ongoing debate in India about extending weekly work hours, a company in Japan is taking a different approach that focuses on employee satisfaction.

A small tech company in Osaka, Japan, is breaking the mold with an unusual approach by offering a mix of alcoholic drinks and ‘hangover leaves’ as part of its office culture, hoping to attract new recruits.

According to a report by Oddity Central, Trust Ring Co., Ltd., struggling to compete with the budgets of more established firms, has decided to serve alcohol during working hours and the best part? It’s completely free.

What Does This Japanese Company Offer?

The CEO of Trust Ring Co., Ltd. goes beyond just offering drinks he joins his employees for a drink and even personally serves newcomers, creating a laid-back and friendly work atmosphere. This unique perk is designed to foster a company culture that values enjoyment just as much as productivity.

If an employee feels the effects of alcohol, they’re given 2-3 hours of "hangover leave" to rest and recover. This creative benefit is the company’s way of offering something different from higher salaries, providing a work environment that some employees might find more appealing than just financial rewards.

The CEO of Trust Ring explained that, given their limited budget, they are focusing on creating a distinctive workplace that offers something employees value a fun and relaxed environment. With this approach, the company hopes to retain staff by providing a unique balance between work and enjoyment.