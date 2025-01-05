Watch: 65-Year-Old Man Performs Rope Sliding Ritual in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A rare and daring tradition returned to Himachal Pradesh ’s Shimla after nearly 40 years. As part of the ‘Bhunda Maha Yagya’, an ancient religious festival, 65-year-old Surat Ram slid across a 1-kilometer-long rope suspended between two hills in the Spail Valley.

This spectacular act, performed on Saturday, marked the revival of the rope-sliding ritual, also known as the "valley of death". Thousands of people, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, gathered in Dalgaon village, Rohru sub-division, to witness the event.

A Daring Tradition

Surat Ram, a member of the Beda caste, sat on a wooden raft and slid down the rope, known as ‘munji’, which is considered sacred. The preparation of the rope followed strict rituals of celibacy and silence. It took Surat Ram and his four assistants over two and a half months to complete the rope, which was soaked in oil to ensure a smooth slide.

The moment was filled with tension when the rope briefly slipped from the hands of those holding it on the other side. However, the team quickly regained control, and Surat Ram successfully completed the slide.

This is not the first time Surat Ram has performed this daring act. He last performed the ritual in 1985, at the age of 21. The revival of this centuries-old tradition has become a significant cultural moment, showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage and the bravery of its people.

Bhunda Maha Yagya

The return of this ancient ritual has amazed people across the country. Videos of the event have gone viral, sparking admiration for the courage of Surat Ram and the dedication required to preserve such a unique tradition.