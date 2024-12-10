Watch: Abhinav Arora Faces Backlash for Dancing in Lord Hanuman Getup

Viral Video: Abhinav Arora, a self-proclaimed spiritual speaker, is facing criticism once again after a video of him dancing in a Lord Hanuman costume went viral.

The video, shared on social media platform 'X,' shows Arora dressed in red clothes, wearing a garland, a crown (Mukut), and painting his mouth red to imitate Lord Hanuman. He is also holding a Gada as part of his performance to the song 'Sita Ram.'

While Arora intended the video to be a show of devotion, many internet users did not like his actions. Some felt it was inappropriate for someone who calls himself a spiritual leader to perform like this.

One social media user jokingly said, "We need smartphones without cameras," suggesting that such videos should not be shared. Another commenter wrote, "Oh God! It’s that same kid! His parents are exploiting him, they need to be booked! When he grows up and becomes mature, he’s going to hate his parents for doing this to him!"