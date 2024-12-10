Search icon
  • Watch: Abhinav Arora Faces Backlash for Dancing in Lord Hanuman Getup

Published 13:09 IST, December 10th 2024

Watch: Abhinav Arora Faces Backlash for Dancing in Lord Hanuman Getup

Abhinav Arora faces online criticism after sharing a video of himself dancing in a Lord Hanuman costume.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Abhinav Arora's Lord Hanuman Dance Draws Angry Reactions Online | Image: X

Viral Video: Abhinav Arora, a self-proclaimed spiritual speaker, is facing criticism once again after a video of him dancing in a Lord Hanuman costume went viral.

The video, shared on social media platform 'X,' shows Arora dressed in red clothes, wearing a garland, a crown (Mukut), and painting his mouth red to imitate Lord Hanuman. He is also holding a Gada as part of his performance to the song 'Sita Ram.'

Watch the video:

While Arora intended the video to be a show of devotion, many internet users did not like his actions. Some felt it was inappropriate for someone who calls himself a spiritual leader to perform like this.

Netizens Reacts:

One social media user jokingly said, "We need smartphones without cameras," suggesting that such videos should not be shared. Another commenter wrote, "Oh God! It’s that same kid! His parents are exploiting him, they need to be booked! When he grows up and becomes mature, he’s going to hate his parents for doing this to him!"

This incident adds to the ongoing debates about Arora’s actions online. Although some supporters defend him, the majority of reactions have been negative, and many people are questioning his choices. The video has once again put Abhinav Arora in the spotlight.

 

 

Updated 13:09 IST, December 10th 2024

