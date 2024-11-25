Watch: Ahmedabad Man Driving Car Without Number Plate Attempts to Run Over Cop

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a man driving a shiny car without a number plate attempted to escape a checkpoint. In a video now going viral, the man is seen trying to flee the scene and run over cops who had stopped him.

“A car without a number plate escaped during a check on Sindhu Bhavan Road but was later caught by Ahmedabad Police. The HSRP number plate was installed on the car, and the owner issued a public apology,” the viral post read.

In the footage, the driver takes a U-turn from the checkpoint while the officials continue to ask him to park the car on the road. According to reports, the Ahmedabad Police were running a special drive in the city on Saturday night when the incident took place. They said that when the vehicle owner was stopped, he tried to run over the police officials.

Moments after the tense chase, a clip of the man getting caught and apologizing was also shown.

The video has garnered 13.3K views and a flurry of fuming reactions.

Social Media Reacts:

"How is just an apology accepted? He should have been in jail for a few days," one user wrote.

"Literally?! A public apology is enough?!" a second user asked.

A third user opined, "How do such people get this power to act like hooligans? They have a back-up, but because of social media, the police are forced to act. Otherwise, thousands of such cases go overlooked."