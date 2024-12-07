Watch: Chandigarh Students Perform Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Born To Shine' at School Carnival

Viral Video: A group of students from St. Xavier's School in Chandigarh has gone Viral for their energetic performance of Diljit Dosanjh’s song Born To Shine. The video, shared by Gautam Rishi on Instagram, is spreading quickly on social media and has caught the attention of many people.

In the video, the students are seen singing Born To Shine during their school carnival, with a cheering crowd watching and recording the moment. The students' excitement and passion made the performance even more special.

“Diljit Dosanjh's #BornToShine at St. #Xavier's Carnival in Chandigarh,” Gautam Rishi wrote in his post.

Watch the video:

Born To Shine is one of Diljit Dosanjh’s most popular songs, released in 2020. The song encourages people to be themselves and shine with confidence, a message that fit perfectly with the students' lively performance.