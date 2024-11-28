WATCH: Drunk Audi Driver Smokes After Ramping into Multiple Vehicles in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A man driving an Audi under the influence of alcohol hit multiple cars and two-wheelers in Ahmedabad. The incident reportedly occurred on Bopal-Ambli Road around 9:30 AM. The man, named Ripal Panchal, rammed into several vehicles on the road before finally crashing into a road divider. The Audi struck over six cars, one of them twice, and three two-wheelers, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and causing panic among locals.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident, and the driver was arrested by the police.

Police reported that Panchal was in an inebriated state, and videos from locals captured him smoking after the accident.

According to sources, Panchal was presented in a local court on Tuesday, where the state prosecutor emphasized that the accused "is a serial offender of driving recklessly and irresponsibly while drunk." He also argued that someone who could cause harm to citizens should not be granted bail.

However, the rural court agreed to grant conditional bail, under which Panchal is not allowed to drive until the charge sheet is filed.