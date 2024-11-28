Search icon
  • WATCH: Drunk Audi Driver Smokes After Ramping into Multiple Vehicles in Ahmedabad

Published 08:43 IST, November 28th 2024

WATCH: Drunk Audi Driver Smokes After Ramping into Multiple Vehicles in Ahmedabad

A man driving an Audi under the influence of alcohol hit multiple cars and two-wheelers in Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drunk driver filmed smoking after ramming into several cars | Image: X

Ahmedabad: A man driving an Audi under the influence of alcohol hit multiple cars and two-wheelers in Ahmedabad. The incident reportedly occurred on Bopal-Ambli Road around 9:30 AM. The man, named Ripal Panchal, rammed into several vehicles on the road before finally crashing into a road divider. The Audi struck over six cars, one of them twice, and three two-wheelers, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and causing panic among locals.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident, and the driver was arrested by the police.

Police reported that Panchal was in an inebriated state, and videos from locals captured him smoking after the accident.

According to sources, Panchal was presented in a local court on Tuesday, where the state prosecutor emphasized that the accused "is a serial offender of driving recklessly and irresponsibly while drunk." He also argued that someone who could cause harm to citizens should not be granted bail.

However, the rural court agreed to grant conditional bail, under which Panchal is not allowed to drive until the charge sheet is filed.

Reports also noted that this is not Panchal’s first offense. On May 16, 2024, he rammed into a person riding an Activa with his Audi near Shyamal Char Rasta. The victim’s wife suffered fractures to her ribs and leg. Additionally, on September 16, he was arrested by the Bodakdev Police for driving his Jeep Compass recklessly under the influence of alcohol.

 

Updated 09:21 IST, November 28th 2024

