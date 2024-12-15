Viral News: A recent video featuring Amazon 's Alexa and a little girl has left the internet in splits. Amazon’s voice assistant, widely used for helping users with tasks such as playing music or answering difficult questions, has caught the internet's attention with its hilarious response.

In the viral video, the young girl asks the AI assistant to curse her. However, Alexa's unexpected response has taken the internet by storm.

The video, posted by an Instagram user, shows the girl casually asking Alexa, "Gaali do na yaar" (Alexa, abuse me). Instead of responding directly to the question, Alexa delivers a cultured reply saying, "Gali Tauba-Tauba!"

Alexa came up with new replies each time the girl asked the same question.

It's next response was even funnier as Alexa said, “Na ji na, is mamle mein main bohot sanskari hoon” (No, I’m very cultured when it comes to this matter).

In another response, the AI assistant quipped, “Phir mujhe Shaktimaan ko sorry kehna padega” (Then I’ll have to apologize to Shaktimaan).

WATCH THE VIDEO:

In the AI's final response, it stated, “Chodiye gali-wali, pee lijiye ek garam chai ki piyali” (Forget the abuses, have a cup of hot tea).

The adorable video has captivated viewers and garnered over a million views. It has also amassed a variety of hilarious reactions.

Netizens React

One user commented, “I honestly thought Alexa would curse her! Didn’t expect this cultured behavior!”

While another remarked, "10/10 marks to the programmer."

"I have never heard Alexa be so funny before. She's got jokes!" a third user wrote, reacting to the video.

“Alexa has officially won me over with her responses. I need to try this myself!" a fourth user wrote.