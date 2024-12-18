Search icon
  • Watch: Indian Vlogger Films Reel on Top of Train in Bangladesh, Faces Backlash

Published 14:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Watch: Indian Vlogger Films Reel on Top of Train in Bangladesh, Faces Backlash

The video shows Gupta filming himself while sitting at the top of speeding train, warning viewers not to imitate his risky stunt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vlogger Rahul Gupta criticised for train stunt in Bangladesh | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: An Indian vlogger, Rahul Gupta, known as ‘rahul_baba_ki_masti_’ on social media, is facing backlash after a video of him lying on top of a moving train in Bangladesh went viral.

The video, shared on instagram, shows Gupta filming himself while sitting at the top of speeding train, warning viewers not to imitate his risky stunt.

Watch the video:

The video has garnered nearly 20 million views, but social media users have criticized Gupta for risking his life for content. Many called his actions reckless and irresponsible. One user sarcastically wrote, “That unemployed friend on a Tuesday afternoon,” while others called on authorities to take action against him.

In another video, Gupta was seen sitting on the train roof while filming, adding fuel to the backlash. Known for his train-related content, Gupta has over 29,000 followers on Instagram, where his bio reads, “I Love Indian Railway.”  

The incident has raised concerns about dangerous stunts for social media fame, with many calling for stricter regulations to prevent such actions.

Rahul Gupta, who has over 29,000 Instagram followers, often shares train-related videos. However, his latest stunt has sparked concerns about promoting dangerous behavior for online fame.

 

Updated 14:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Viral

