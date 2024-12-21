Search icon
Published 09:23 IST, December 21st 2024

WATCH: Irate Passengers Shatter Glass, Vandalize Antyodaya Express Train in UP

A video showing a group of angry passengers on the Antyodaya Express at Uttar Pradesh's Basti railway station has gone viral.

Reported by: Digital Desk
WATCH: Irate Passengers Shatter Glass, Vandalize Antyodaya Express Train in UP | Image: X

Viral News: A video showing a group of angry passengers on the Antyodaya Express at Uttar Pradesh's Basti railway station has gone viral. The footage captures frustrated passengers using stones to shatter the glass of the entry door. The passengers were reportedly upset over the locked doors of the Mumbai-bound train. Some were also seen attempting to dismantle the iron bars and rods on the train's windows.

“Angry passengers pelted stones at the coach due to the non-opening of the gate of the 15101 Antyodaya Express at Mankapur railway station, breaking the glass and causing a stampede on the train. The train was traveling from Chhapra to Mumbai,” read the caption of an X post featuring the video.

What Happened?

According to reports, officials stated that the damage occurred after passengers were unable to board the train due to overcrowding.

"Since the train was exceedingly overcrowded, passengers inside had secured the coach from within to prevent additional boarders. This action infuriated passengers waiting to board the train at Basti railway station,” said official sources.

In response to the incident, Chandra Mohan Mishra, the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Northeastern Railway, stated that different teams are working to identify those involved.

Netizens React

The video has garnered significant attention, with thousands of likes and comments.

A user reacted by commenting, "Strong action should be taken against those who locked the doors and those involved in breaking the glass and windows."

Another user questioned, "Was the inspector not available at the station? Why are people vandalizing the train? These trains are already running under difficult conditions."

A fourth user remarked, "At this rate, dacoits will roam trouble-free on our trains. They're not passengers when they don’t have tickets. It took centuries of steady law enforcement to keep trains safe, but due to recent negligence, we are going back to the days of dacoits and burglars."

A fifth user shared, "This happened to me once at night. I had a reserved seat, but passengers inside had locked the gate and refused to open it despite my requests, deliberately avoiding me."

