Watch: Over 3,000 Engineers Wait for Walk-In Interviews at Pune IT Company

Viral Video: Finding a well-paying job in India’s IT sector has become increasingly difficult, especially amid widespread layoffs in recent times.

A video shared on social media, shows a massive queue of over 3,000 engineers outside an IT company in Pune, Maharashtra.

The video shared by Pune Pulse on X, captures job seekers men and women lined up outside UPS, Magarpatta, hoping for an opportunity.

Watch the Video:

“Pune: Viral Video Shows Over 3,000 Engineers Queuing for Walk-In Interview, Highlighting Fierce IT Job Market Competition,” the caption read.

The video quickly went viral on the social media platforms, prompting netizens to react to it. “This is pure harassment. For the consulting it work we do, we don’t need this much hype. Just hire a person with good resume and fire him if he is not working fine,” a user wrote.

“Same situation was with CTS when i went to pune for an interview in year 2015,” second user said.

“Rising level of unemployed amongst educated youth. No future for them. Parents are unnessarily spending money on their education,” third user commented.