WATCH: This Indian Bride Has Won the Internet for Breaking Boundaries by Ditching a Wig

While hair is often considered a symbol of beauty by society, one woman has captured hearts by defying all odds and embracing her baldness on her wedding day.

Neehar Sachdeva, a US-based social media influencer, who suffers from alopecia areata, broke the internet by ditching wigs for her wedding day.

Neehar was diagnosed with the condition when she was just 6 months old.

Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, where the immune system attacks hair follicles. After her mundan ceremony, her hair grew back, but the condition resurfaced when she was in elementary school, leading to patchy hair loss.