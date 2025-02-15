When Will the World End? Here's What Isaac Newton's 1704 'Doomsday' Prediction Says

The question of when the world will end is one that’s crossed most people’s minds at some point. But what if the answer was already written centuries ago by one of history’s greatest minds? Sir Isaac Newton, renowned for his groundbreaking work in physics, made a prediction in 1704 about the end of the world.

According to Newton’s calculations, the world would end in the year 2060.

A Shocking Prediction from Sir Isaac Newton

Isaac Newton, famous for discovering the laws of motion and gravity, wasn’t just a scientist. He also studied religious texts, especially the Bible. After looking at the Book of Daniel and the Book of Revelation, Newton came up with a surprising conclusion: the world would end in the year 2060.

In a letter written in 1704, Newton stated that the world would end in 2060. His calculation was based on the number "1260" a recurring number in the Bible which he believed marked a significant period of time. The specific calculation referred to a period starting from the founding of the Holy Roman Empire in 800 AD, which he believed marked the beginning of the "abandonment of the church." Adding 1,260 years to this date led him to the year 2060.

"It may end later, but I see no reason for it ending sooner," Newton wrote. He didn’t say for sure that 2060 was the exact year, but he did think it was the most likely date. He also wanted to stop people from making false predictions that could discredit important prophecies.

How Did Newton Figure This Out?

Newton wasn’t just guessing he used his scientific mind to make his doomsday prediction. The numbers 1260, 1290, and 2300 in the Bible’s Book of Daniel and Revelations were key to his calculations.

Newton believed these numbers as years, not days, and used them to determine that the world would reset in 2060. He explained that "the time times & half a time" in the Bible equaled 1260 days, which he converted into years. This, combined with his belief that the founding of the Holy Roman Empire marked the beginning of the end, led him to his final prediction.

"So then the time times & half a time are 42 months or 1260 days or three years & an half," Newton wrote in the letter, using biblical interpretation mixed with mathematical logic. “If dated from the complete conquest of the three kings AC 800, [the end] will end AC 2060.”

He’s Not the Only One with a Doomsday Prediction

Newton wasn’t the only one who predicted the end of the world. Nostradamus, a famous astrologer from the 1500s, also made some wild predictions. He believed that in 2025, a huge asteroid might either crash into Earth or come very close, causing great damage.

While both Newton and Nostradamus predicted the end of the world, we’re still a long way from those dates 2060 is 35 years away, and 2025 is only a few years from now.

Will World End in 2060?