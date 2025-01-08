Woman Mocks Death After Train Passes Over Her, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Viral News: A video is taking rounds on social media that captures moments when a woman gets caught in the middle of a moving train and rail track, leaving her on the verge of death. But as luck would have it, all the woman remains unhurt with no scratch on her body.

The viral video shared on social media platform X is said to be from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, where a woman mocks death after a train passes over her.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen lying exactly in the middle of the track, leaving her untouched from the train, as there was some gap left between the woman and the lower body of the train.

As the train continued to pass over her, people gathered around, waiting to pull her out the moment the train stopped.

The viral video is said to be from Mathura railway station and is now going viral across various social media platforms.

Watch Mathura Viral Video Here

Netizens React to Viral Video

As video gain traction online netizens started sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, “Sometimes, survival is not just luck but a mix of courage and miracles.” Another viewer says, “great she is fine.”

One more user wrote, “Nightmare for her.”