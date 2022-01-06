AR Rahman's Birthday Special: Have you seen these throwback pics of music maestro?
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen took to his Instagram handle and shared this unseen picture of the father-son duo on the occasion of Father's Day.
Image: Instagram/@arrameen
AR Rahman unveiled a beautiful moment from his past and gave a glimpse of himself from one of his musical events.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
AR Rahman took to his official Instagram handle and posted this picture from around 20 years ago in which he can be seen with his mother and two daughters.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
He went down memory lane and shared this picture in which he can be seen at an event with musical instruments around.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
AR Rahman's Instagram handle is filled with some of the cutest memories of him with his family. This picture depicts the blissful bond with his kids.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
The music Maestro posted a sweet photo of him and his daughter on social media from the time they attended an event together.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of himself with the prominent Tamil star, Suriya.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman