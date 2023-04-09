Nitish Vashishtha
Apr 09 ,2023
BTS Jin to ONF Fuse: K-Pop stars currently in military
Day 6's Young K is set to finish his military service on November 27.
Monsta X's Shownu, who enlisted in July 2021 as a public service worker, is set to finish his service on April 21.
ONF's Fuse will be getting relieved from his military service in June, along with other members of the group.
SF9's Inseong is currently serving in the military band and will finish his military service on September 27.
Block B's P.O is currently in the Marine Corps and will finish his service on September 27.
Day6’s Wonpil is currently in service with the Navy and will be relieved on November 27.
BTS' Jin is currently in the military and will be discharged sometime next year.
