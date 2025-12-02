Updated 2 December 2025 at 21:33 IST
Winter Delicacy Desserts: Step-by-step Guide To Make Gajar Halwa, Sooji Halwa And Moong Dal Halwa At Home As Mercury Dips
Winter brings with it an uncontrollable urge to indulge in lip-smacking desserts. As mercury dips, nothing is more soul-satisfying than a piping hot bowl of halwa relished with a rich spread of dry fruits.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
As the winter season begins to settle in and temperatures begin to fall, there’s nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of halwa. Be it the seasonal sweetness of carrots, the nutty richness of moongdal or the simplicity of sooji, these classic Indian desserts instantly make winter evenings feel special and warm. If you’re planning to treat your family to some cosy indulgence, here’s an easy step-by-step guide to making Gajar Halwa, Sooji Halwa and Moong Dal Halwa at home.
1. Easy to make Gajar Halwa recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 cups grated red carrots
- 2 cups milk
- 3–4 tbsp ghee
- ½ cup sugar
- Chopped cashews
- Raisins
- Cardamom powder.
How to make gajar halwa?
1. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan and add the grated carrots. Sauté for 5–7 minutes.
2. Pour in the milk and cook on medium flame, stirring occasionally.
3. Once the milk reduces, add sugar and continue cooking until the mixture thickens.
4. Mix in cardamom powder and garnish with nuts.
5. Serve warm for the perfect winter treat.
Also Read: 5 Everyday Foods To Strengthen Your Immunity In Winter Season
Advertisement
2. Step-by-step recipe for Moong Dal Halwa
Ingredients:
- 1 cup yellow moong dal (soaked for 3–4 hours)
- ½ cup ghee
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup water
- ¾ cup sugar
- Cardamon
- Nuts
How to make moong dal halwa?
Advertisement
1. Grind the soaked dal into a coarse paste.
2. Heat ghee in a kadhai and add the paste. Roast on low flame, stirring constantly, until it turns golden and releases a nutty aroma.
3. In another bowl, mix milk and water and pour into the roasted dal.
4. Cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the pan.
5. Add sugar, mix well and cook for 4–5 more minutes. Finish with cardamom and nuts.
Also Read: Why Turmeric Milk Is A Must-Have Winter Drink For Better Immunity?
3. Easy recipe for Sooji Halwa
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sooji
- ¾ cup sugar
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 2 cups hot water
- Cardamom powder
- Almonds and Raisins.
How to make sooji halwa?
1. Heat ghee in a pan and roast the sooji on a low flame until aromatic and golden.
2. In a separate pot, dissolve sugar in hot water.
3. Slowly pour this sugar-water mixture into the roasted sooji, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
4. Cook until the halwa thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
5. Add cardamom and garnish with nuts before serving.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 21:33 IST