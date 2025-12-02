Winter Delicacy Desserts: Step-by-step Guide To Make Gajar Halwa, Sooji Halwa And Moong Dal Halwa At Home As Mercury Dips

As the winter season begins to settle in and temperatures begin to fall, there’s nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of halwa. Be it the seasonal sweetness of carrots, the nutty richness of moongdal or the simplicity of sooji, these classic Indian desserts instantly make winter evenings feel special and warm. If you’re planning to treat your family to some cosy indulgence, here’s an easy step-by-step guide to making Gajar Halwa, Sooji Halwa and Moong Dal Halwa at home.

1. Easy to make Gajar Halwa recipe

Ingredients:

4 cups grated red carrots

2 cups milk

3–4 tbsp ghee

½ cup sugar

Chopped cashews

Raisins

Cardamom powder.





A representative photo of Gajar Halwa | Image: Freepik

How to make gajar halwa?

1. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan and add the grated carrots. Sauté for 5–7 minutes.

2. Pour in the milk and cook on medium flame, stirring occasionally.

3. Once the milk reduces, add sugar and continue cooking until the mixture thickens.

4. Mix in cardamom powder and garnish with nuts.

5. Serve warm for the perfect winter treat.



2. Step-by-step recipe for Moong Dal Halwa

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow moong dal (soaked for 3–4 hours)

½ cup ghee

1 cup milk

1 cup water

¾ cup sugar

Cardamon

Nuts



A representative photo of Moong Dal Halwa | Image: Freepik

How to make moong dal halwa?

1. Grind the soaked dal into a coarse paste.

2. Heat ghee in a kadhai and add the paste. Roast on low flame, stirring constantly, until it turns golden and releases a nutty aroma.

3. In another bowl, mix milk and water and pour into the roasted dal.

4. Cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the pan.

5. Add sugar, mix well and cook for 4–5 more minutes. Finish with cardamom and nuts.



3. Easy recipe for Sooji Halwa



Ingredients:

1 cup sooji

¾ cup sugar

3 tbsp ghee

2 cups hot water

Cardamom powder

Almonds and Raisins.





A representative photo of Sooji Halwa | Image: Freepik

How to make sooji halwa?