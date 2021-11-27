Glimpses of ongoing Railways'project of world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur
Railways is constructing the world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur
The world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur is a part of the 111 km Jiribam-Imphal railway project
The bridge is being constructed at a pier height of 141 metre (equivalent to a 34-storey building), breaking the existing record of 139 metre Mala-Rijeka viaduct, at Montenegro in Europe
As per Chief Engineer Sandeep Sharma, 111 KM can be covered in 2-2.5 hours upon the completion of the project
At present, the distance between Jiribam-Imphal (NH-37) is 220 km, which takes about 10-12 hrs of travelling
After the construction, the bridge crossing the Noney valley will become the world's highest pier bridge
