IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 6 highest-paid players in the tournament
KL Rahul was signed by the Lucknow based IPL team for INR 17 crore ahead of IPL 2022. The Karnataka cricketer is now the joint-highest paid player in a season along with Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL history having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He was retained by the franchise for INR 16 Crores ahead of IPL 2022 Mega auction.
Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK’s backbone for many seasons and that is why the franchise decided to retain him for INR 16 crore.
Rishabh Pant almost led Delhi Capitals to the final of IPL 2021 only to be defeated by KKR in the eliminator. He was retained by the franchise for INR 16 crore.
Virat Kohli failed to win IPL title with RCB but the former India captain still remains an integral part of the franchise. He was retained by the team for INR 15 Crores.
Hardik Pandya's association with Mumbai Indians ended after he was chosen to lead the Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022. The all-rounder was signed for INR 15 Crores.
