Winter Special: 5 Bathua Dishes That Must Find A Place In Your Plate

As winter sets in across North India, local and seasonal greens take centre stage in the kitchen. One of the most popular green, leafy vegetables that is widely available in winter is bathua (Chenopodium album). Packed with iron, calcium, fibre and antioxidants, bathua is not just flavourful but also a nutritional powerhouse. Here are five dishes you can make using bathua to elevate your winter palette.

Bathua paratha

A bathua paratha can elevate your winter breakfast like nothing else. Finely chopped bathua leaves are mixed with whole wheat flour, spices and sometimes grated radish for added crunch. Shallow-fried with ghee, these parathas are best enjoyed with homemade white butter, curd or a spicy green chutney. Rich in fibre and iron, bathua paratha keeps you warm and full for hours.

Bathua raita

Light yet nourishing, bathua raita is a refreshing way to include this winter green in your diet. The leaves are blanched, finely chopped and mixed into thick whisked curd with roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black salt. This probiotic-rich dish aids digestion and pairs beautifully with parathas or steamed rice.

Bathua saag



Take a break from the traditional sarso saag, to make the winter dish which is classic across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. bathua saag is cooked with minimal spices to let the earthy flavours shine. Often combined with spinach or mustard greens, this slow-cooked saag is finished with a tempering of garlic and desi ghee. Served with makki ki roti or bajra roti, bathua saag is comfort food at its best.



Bathua pulao

For those who prefer a lighter yet wholesome meal, bathua pulao is a great option. Finely chopped bathua is sautéed with whole spices, onions and rice, resulting in a mildly flavoured, aromatic dish. It is perfect for lunchboxes and works well with boondi raita or cucumber salad.



Bathua pakoras

Crispy on the outside and soft inside, bathua pakoras are an ideal winter evening snack. Chopped bathua leaves are mixed with gram flour, spices and onions, then deep-fried till golden. Best enjoyed with hot chai and mint chutney, these pakoras are a seasonal indulgence that never disappoints.

