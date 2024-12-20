At Least 2 Dead, Over 60 Injured As Car Crashes Into Christmas Market In Eastern Germany

Magdeburg: A shocking incident occurred at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday evening when a car drove into a crowd of people. The speeding car crushed several people in the crowd resulting in the death of at least two persons on the spot. According to reports, around 60 people sustained injuries during the accident, which left the site in complete chaos. The law enforcement agencies have suspected it planned a car attack in the city.

Reports suggested that the incident took place at 7.04 PM on Friday at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is held in the Old Market area near the Town Hall and close to the River Elbe. Citing eyewitnesses, the local media reported seeing a dark BMW car speeding into the crowd, causing chaos and panic. Video footage of the incident, which is too graphic to share, shows the car ploughing into the densely packed group of people, leaving several injured people lying on the ground.

Local authorities confirmed that the driver of the BMW was arrested at the site following the crash. However, details about the driver’s identity and the motive behind the incident are still unclear. Emergency services quickly arrived on the spot and rushed the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, the organisers of the Christmas market immediately closed the event, and they asked people to leave the city centre for safety reasons. The Christmas market, a popular attraction for both locals and tourists, has been an important part of the city's holiday festivities, but it has now been temporarily shut down following the tragedy.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause and the motive behind the incident. Meanwhile, the people of Magdeburg are left in shock over the violent act that occurred during a time of celebration.