11 Indians Dead in Georgia: What Led to the Tragedy

Tbilisi: At least 11 Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Gudauri, a mountain resort in Georgia, according to a statement from the Indian mission. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that an initial inspection revealed no signs of injuries or violence. Local media, citing police sources, reported that all victims succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims, who were employees at the same Indian restaurant, were found in bedrooms located on the second floor of the establishment.

"Mission has just learned about the death of Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given," the Indian mission here said in a statement.

Was a Power Generator in a Closed Space The Cause of Tragedy?

Preliminary findings indicate that the tragedy was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, stemming from a power generator placed in a confined indoor area close to the bedrooms.

The generator was reportedly switched on following a power outage on Friday night. Its operation in the enclosed space led to the accumulation of toxic carbon monoxide, which proved fatal for the victims.

The police started an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the "exact cause of death". Investigative actions are "actively" being carried out, with forensic-criminalistics working on the spot, and interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted.

Who Were The Victims?

The victims, were reportedly employees of the same Indian restaurant. They were found in bedrooms located on the second floor of the establishment. The Indian mission confirmed that all the deceased individuals were Indian nationals.

A statement issued by Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that 11 of the victims were foreigners, while one was a Georgian citizen. The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

About Gadauri