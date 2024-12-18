Search icon
  • 14 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Magnitude 7.3 Quake In Vanuatu Leaves Some Trapped In Rubble

Published 07:27 IST, December 18th 2024

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck off Vanuatu killed at least 14 people, injured hundreds more and caused widespread damage across the island nation.

This Image From A Video Shows A Landslide Near An International Shipping Terminal In Port Vila, Vanuatu, Following A Power Earthquake On Tuesday | Image: AP

Wellington: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck off Vanuatu killed at least 14 people, injured hundreds more and caused widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation, officials said early Wednesday.

Frantic rescue efforts got underway after the quake hit early on Tuesday afternoon, and rescuers worked through the night, trying to reach people screaming for help from under the rubble.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 57 kilometers (35 miles) and was centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Port Vila, the largest city in Vanuatu, a group of 80 islands home to about 330,000 people. A tsunami warning was called off less than two hours after the quake, which was followed by large aftershocks.

The Red Cross said early Wednesday that 14 had died, citing government information. Widespread damage to telecommunications and other infrastructure impeded the release of official reports and phone service remained down.

Updated 07:44 IST, December 18th 2024

