2 People Killed In a Knife Attack In Germany

Two people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and two others were severely injured in a stabbing attack in Bavaria on Wednesday, German police said.

Police said a suspect was detained in the knife attack, which occurred in a park in the southern German town of Aschaffenburg.

Police told The Associated Press they did not immediately know the motive for the attack, because the investigation was still at an early stage.

Train services in the town were temporarily interrupted as the suspect tried to flee along the tracks, German news agency dpa reported. However, he was quickly detained, police wrote on the social media platform X.