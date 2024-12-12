Published 14:57 IST, December 12th 2024
2-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mother With Loaded Gun, Her Boyfriend Arrested
The incident occurred inside the woman's Northern California apartment, police said adding that it was a "preventable" tragedy.
- World News
- 2 min read
Texas: A 22-year-old woman was accidentally shot dead by her two-year-old son after he pushed the trigger of her boyfriend's loaded gun.
The incident occurred inside the woman's Northern California apartment, police said adding that it was a "preventable" tragedy.
The woman was identified as Jessinya Mina.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Andrew Sanchez, the boyfriend of Mina, was arrested after the tragic incident.
The toddler found the gun unsecured while the pair was relaxing in bed, when the child accidentally fired the weapon, hitting Mina in the upper body.
She later succumbed to the gunshot wound.
Mina, who also had an eight-month-old daughter, was struck by a round from the 9mm handgun.
According to the Fresno Police Department, Sanchez negligently left the loaded firearm in a location where children could access it.
According to the Fresno Police Department, Sanchez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for PC 273(a)a – Felony Child endangerment and PC 25100(a) – Felony Criminal Storage of a Firearm.
Lt. Paul Cervantes said at a news conference said, This is very tragic, and a very much preventable and avoidable incident. He left that firearm in an area that was accessible to a 2 ½-year-old toddler at that location. The Fresno Police Department is deeply saddened by this type of tragedy that’s devastating and definitely serves as a stark reminder of the significance and importance of being able to properly store your weapon and do so in a manner that children don’t access it."
Updated 14:57 IST, December 12th 2024