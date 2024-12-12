2-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mother With Loaded Gun, Her Boyfriend Arrested

Texas: A 22-year-old woman was accidentally shot dead by her two-year-old son after he pushed the trigger of her boyfriend's loaded gun.

The incident occurred inside the woman's Northern California apartment, police said adding that it was a "preventable" tragedy.

The woman was identified as Jessinya Mina.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Andrew Sanchez, the boyfriend of Mina, was arrested after the tragic incident.

The toddler found the gun unsecured while the pair was relaxing in bed, when the child accidentally fired the weapon, hitting Mina in the upper body.

She later succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Mina, who also had an eight-month-old daughter, was struck by a round from the 9mm handgun.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Sanchez negligently left the loaded firearm in a location where children could access it.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Sanchez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for PC 273(a)a – Felony Child endangerment and PC 25100(a) – Felony Criminal Storage of a Firearm.