20-Year-Old British Man Found Dead in Hotel's Lift Shaft During Family Holiday in Turkey

A British man was found dead with injuries near Lara Beach, Antalya, during a family holiday in Turkey. The deceased has been identified as Tyler Kerry, a 20-year-old laborer from Basildon, Essex. According to reports, he was on vacation with his grandparents, Collette and Ray Kerry, his girlfriend Molly, and other relatives when the incident occurred.

His uncle, Alex Price, reported to the media that Tyler was found at 7 a.m. local time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I got a phone call from my sister, and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel,” Price said. “An ambulance team was attending to him, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The family is receiving support from the British consulate in Antalya and a representative from TUI, their tour operator. He also mentioned that they are working to repatriate Tyler's body to the UK.

The cause of death remains unclear; however, his family has launched a thorough investigation. "The details are limited at the moment," Price said. "The family is still in the dark about what’s happened and is eager for a thorough investigation to find out what occurred."

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey.”

A fundraiser has been launched to assist the family with the funeral process. The GoFundMe page reads, "A young man full of personality, kindness, and compassion with his whole life ahead of him. He was completely devoted to his family and girlfriend, Molly. We are all absolutely devastated. Tyler had travel insurance, which will hopefully cover the cost of bringing him home. We are asking for any donations towards the unforeseen costs of dealing with the consequences of such a tragic incident, particularly the inevitable costs of laying Tyler to rest and ensuring he has a fitting and respectful funeral/memorial."