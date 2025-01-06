Search icon
  '2025 is Looking Good': Elon Musk Welcomes Trudeau's Resignation Amidst Canadian Political Unrest

Published 22:28 IST, January 6th 2025

‘2025 is Looking Good’: Elon Musk Welcomes Trudeau's Resignation Amidst Canadian Political Unrest

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed optimism about the future, stating "2025 is looking good" in response to Justin Trudeau's resignation as PM of Canada

Reported by: Digital Desk
‘2025 is Looking Good’: Elon Musk Welcomes Trudeau's Resignation Amidst Canadian Political Unrest | Image: Agencies

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed optimism about the future, stating "2025 is looking good" in response to Justin Trudeau's resignation as Prime Minister of Canada. Responding to an X post mentioning Trump’s win and Justin Trudeau’s resignation, Musk stated, “2025 is looking good.” The Tesla founder’s comment comes amidst a major political coup in Canada as Trudeau announced his resignation as the Canadian PM amidst mounting pressure from the Liberal Party leaders. 

Further details regarding Musk's response are being awaited. 

Updated 22:28 IST, January 6th 2025

