Published 19:35 IST, December 21st 2024

22 Killed Bus, Truck Collision In Brazil

At least 22 people were killed in a crash between a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil, AP reported on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: META AI

Rio de Jenario: At least 22 people were killed in a crash between a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil, AP reported on Saturday. The accident took place on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil, officials said.

The Minas Gerais fire department, which responded to the scene, said 13 others were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni. The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers.

Authorities said the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck. A car with three passengers also collided with the bus, but all three survived, according to the fire department.

Rescue teams are working on the accident site and there are still more victims to be removed, said Lt. Alonso of the fire department.

More to follow…

Updated 19:37 IST, December 21st 2024

