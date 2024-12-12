32-Year-Old Indian Student Killed, 4 Injured in Car Accident in UK's Leicestershire

Leicestershire: A 32-year-old Indian student, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, died in a road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England. Four others, including the driver, were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Car Fell Into Ditch

The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the car, a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, went off the road while travelling from Leicester towards Market Harborough. The car fell into a ditch, killing Panguluri, who was a passenger.

“Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch,” a police statement read.

The police added, “Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening.”

Driver Arrested and Released

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police Seek Witnesses

The Leicestershire Police have appealed to the public for assistance. “Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment,” the statement said. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment, " statement added.

All Victims from Andhra Pradesh