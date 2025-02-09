41 Killed in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Southern Mexico, Probe Underway

Mexico City: At least 41 people were killed in a tragic bus accident in Southern Mexico on Saturday, the government of Tabasco state said in a statement.

“We are closely coordinating with federal and state authorities to provide any necessary assistance,” said Ovidio Peralta, the mayor of Comalcalco, Tabasco.

As per officials, the bus with 48 people on board collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 38 passengers and two drivers on the site.

Tours Acosta, the bus operator, expressed deep regret, saying it was "profoundly sorry about what happened,” over the incident and pledged to work alongside authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

Ramiro Lopez, Tabasco’s secretary of government, announced that officials would provide further details on the number of victims and their identities later.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

38 Killed in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil

A crash between a passenger bus and a truck early Saturday killed 38 people on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil, officials said.

The Minas Gerais fire department, which responded to the scene, said 13 others were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni. The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers.

Authorities said Saturday afternoon that all victims had been removed from the site and an investigation would determine the cause of the accident. Witnesses told rescue teams that the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck. Others said that a granite block hit the bus, the fire department added.

Gov. Romeu Zema wrote on X that he ordered “full mobilization” of the Minas Gerais government to assist the victims.