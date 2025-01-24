4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Authorities On Alert

An earthquake struck Myanmar early in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 12.53 am on Friday.

The National Center for Seismology reported the earthquake, providing details on its timing and magnitude. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As per the reports, earthquakes are a common occurrence in Myanmar, which is located in a seismically active region. The country has experienced several earthquakes in recent years.

Meanwhile, the authorities and emergency services in Myanmar are accessing the details on any damage or loss of lives.